Nieves was designated for waivers by the Rangers on Monday.

Nieves logged 43 games for New York last season in which he tallied four goals, six helpers and 34 shots. The center averaged a mere 9:39 of ice time in those outings. With Brett Howden and Lias Anderson pushing for more minutes, Nieves found himself expendable and will start the season in the minors, assuming he goes unclaimed.