Nieves (concussion) fully participated in Monday's practice but will not play Tuesday, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

First things first, Nieves will need to be moved off injured reserve before he can return to action. The center continues his comeback from a concussion, on Monday practicing in a full-contact jersey for a second consecutive time. It appears the bottom-six forward is nearing a return, but it won't come Tuesday against the Canadiens.