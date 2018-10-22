Rangers' Boo Nieves: Practices in non-contact sweater
Nieves (concussion) took part in Monday's practice session sporting a non-contact jersey, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Nieves remains on non-roster, injured reserve as he works his way back from the concussion he suffered during the preseason. Until he can take contact, the center won't be taking part in any game and may still be sidelined for awhile. Even once cleared, the youngster could find himself headed back to AHL Hartford.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.