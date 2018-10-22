Nieves (concussion) took part in Monday's practice session sporting a non-contact jersey, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Nieves remains on non-roster, injured reserve as he works his way back from the concussion he suffered during the preseason. Until he can take contact, the center won't be taking part in any game and may still be sidelined for awhile. Even once cleared, the youngster could find himself headed back to AHL Hartford.