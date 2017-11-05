Nieves (illness) took part in Sunday's team practice, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.

The rookie forward slotted in to the center position on the fourth line, signaling that he should suit up for Monday's contest against Columbus. Nieves has three assists in four games this season, though all of those helpers came in his season debut. With minimal playing time on a depth line, Nieves should remain off most fantasy radars for now.