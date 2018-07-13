Rangers' Boo Nieves: Re-signs with Rangers
Nieves re-signed with the Rangers on a one-year, two-way contract worth $708,750 at the NHL level and $70,00 at the AHL level on Friday, CapFriendly reports.
A second-round pick in 2012, Nieves was given an opportunity to play at the NHL level last season due to a midseason rebuild, and tallied nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 28 games with a plus-6 rating. He will compete for a spot as a bottom-six forward in training camp, and certainly possesses the size (6-foot-3, 212 pounds) and instincts to contribute on the fourth line.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...