Nieves re-signed with the Rangers on a one-year, two-way contract worth $708,750 at the NHL level and $70,00 at the AHL level on Friday, CapFriendly reports.

A second-round pick in 2012, Nieves was given an opportunity to play at the NHL level last season due to a midseason rebuild, and tallied nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 28 games with a plus-6 rating. He will compete for a spot as a bottom-six forward in training camp, and certainly possesses the size (6-foot-3, 212 pounds) and instincts to contribute on the fourth line.