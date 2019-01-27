Rangers' Boo Nieves: Recalled by parent club
Nieves was promoted to the NHL on Sunday.
As expected, the decision to demote Nieves was only to get him more ice time over the All-Star break. With the Rangers getting set to play the Flyers on Tuesday, expect him to draw back into New York's lineup. The 25-year-old has seven points in 16 appearances this season.
