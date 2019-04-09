Rangers' Boo Nieves: Records 10 points in 2018-19
Nieves finished the season with four goals and 10 points in 43 games.
The Syracuse native is a strong skater, but his usage is limited exclusively to a bottom-six role. In a perfect world for the Rangers, Nieves probably wouldn't make the big club out of camp next season, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the 25-year-old forward beat out some youngsters for a roster spot.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...