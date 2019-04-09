Nieves finished the season with four goals and 10 points in 43 games.

The Syracuse native is a strong skater, but his usage is limited exclusively to a bottom-six role. In a perfect world for the Rangers, Nieves probably wouldn't make the big club out of camp next season, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the 25-year-old forward beat out some youngsters for a roster spot.

