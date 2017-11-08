Nieves (illness) won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Bruins, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.

Nieves apparently still isn't 100 percent, but the Rangers are also currently riding a four-game winning streak, so there's not much incentive for coach Alain Vigneault to change his team's lineup at the moment. The 23-year-old forward will hope to be cleared for game action in time for Saturday's matchup with the Oilers.