Nieves (illness) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Oilers.

The 23-year-old pivot will skate in a bottom-six role Saturday, centering Michael Grabner and Jesper Fast on the Rangers' fourth line. Nieves had a huge game in his season debut, racking up three assists Oct. 26 against the Coyotes, but he's gone scoreless in three games since that big performance.