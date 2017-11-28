Rangers' Boo Nieves: Returning to action Tuesday
Nieves (lower body) will play Tuesday against the Panthers.
Nieves' return to the lineup will bolster the Rangers' depth up front, but it won't mean much to fantasy owners, as the 23-year-old forward is only averaging 8:48 of ice time per contest this season, and he's gone scoreless in his last nine games. The 2012 second-round pick is expected to center Paul Carey and Jesper Fast on New York's fourth line Tuesday evening.
