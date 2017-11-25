Rangers' Boo Nieves: Ruled out Sunday
Nieves (lower body) won't be fit to play in Sunday's home game versus the Canucks.
With "Boo" out of the lineup, the Blueshirts will turn to David Desharnais on the fourth line in this next contest. The former hasn't cracked the scoresheet since arbitrarily dropping three assists on the Coyotes on Oct. 26, so this nugget is more of an FYI to Rangers fans that otherwise might've wanted to see the hometown boy in action.
