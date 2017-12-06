Nieves scored his first NHL goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

Nieves' first-period tally got his team on the board while tying the game 1-1. The 23-year-old center brings greater skill than the typical bottom-six forward, so don't be surprised if he picks up the pace from his current total of five points in 13 games.

