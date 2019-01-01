Rangers' Boo Nieves: Seals deal for Blueshirts
Nieves supplied the game-winning goal to the detriment of the Blues on Monday. The Rangers prevailed on the road, 2-1.
Nieves converted a backhand shot with 16:49 remaining in the second period, and the score remained 2-1 in favor of the visitors the rest of the way. There wasn't anything particularly fancy about Nieves' tally, but Cody McLeod blocked goalie Jake Allen's line of sight to make it happen. This was the second goal in six games for the American skater, Boo, whose real first name happens to be Cristoval.
More News
-
Rangers' Boo Nieves: Summoned by parent club•
-
Rangers' Boo Nieves: Sent down to minors•
-
Rangers' Boo Nieves: Practices in full, but won't play Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Boo Nieves: Takes to ice in normal gear•
-
Rangers' Boo Nieves: Practices in non-contact sweater•
-
Rangers' Boo Nieves: Headed for non-roster IR•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...