Nieves supplied the game-winning goal to the detriment of the Blues on Monday. The Rangers prevailed on the road, 2-1.

Nieves converted a backhand shot with 16:49 remaining in the second period, and the score remained 2-1 in favor of the visitors the rest of the way. There wasn't anything particularly fancy about Nieves' tally, but Cody McLeod blocked goalie Jake Allen's line of sight to make it happen. This was the second goal in six games for the American skater, Boo, whose real first name happens to be Cristoval.