Rangers' Boo Nieves: Sent down to AHL
Nieves was sent down to AHL Hartford on Monday.
Nieves actually got to spend a decent amount of times with the Rangers this year. In 28 games, the 23-year-old tallied one goal and eight assists. However, he also only put 23 shots on net, and he didn't notch a goal in his last 15 contests. Peter Holland has been called up in a corresponding move.
