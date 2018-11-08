Rangers' Boo Nieves: Sent down to minors
Nieves (concussion) was taken off non-roster, injured reserve and reassigned to AHL Hartford on Thursday.
Nieves injury during training camp may have cost him the chance of securing a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night -- an opportunity Brett Howden took full advantage off. Now that he is healthy, the 24-year-old Nieves will start his 2018-19 campaign in the minors where he will have to earn his way onto the short list of potential call-ups.
