Rangers' Boo Nieves: Summoned by parent club
The Rangers recalled Nieves from AHL Hartford on Saturday.
Nieves has been decent in the minors this season, notching three goals and seven points in 12 appearances. The 2012 second-round pick's first opportunity to make his season debut with the big club will arrive Sunday against Vegas.
