Nieves registered three assists, two shots and a plus-3 rating through 12:01 of ice time during Thursday's 5-2 win over Arizona.

This was Nieves' first game of the season, so earning the first star with a three-point night is impressive. He played well during a four-year stay at the University of Michigan, but the 23-year-old forward hasn't scored much at the AHL level (10 goals and 26 points through 55 games). It's unlikely Thursday's multi-point showing is a sign of things to come, especially since Nieves is likely to remain in a depth role.