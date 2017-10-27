Rangers' Boo Nieves: Takes first star in win over Coyotes
Nieves registered three assists, two shots and a plus-3 rating through 12:01 of ice time during Thursday's 5-2 win over Arizona.
This was Nieves' first game of the season, so earning the first star with a three-point night is impressive. He played well during a four-year stay at the University of Michigan, but the 23-year-old forward hasn't scored much at the AHL level (10 goals and 26 points through 55 games). It's unlikely Thursday's multi-point showing is a sign of things to come, especially since Nieves is likely to remain in a depth role.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...