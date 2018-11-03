Rangers' Boo Nieves: Takes to ice in normal gear
Nieves (concussion) was on the ice in a regular jersey Saturday morning, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Nieves shedding his no-contact shirt is a great sign that he's on the verge of a return. The Rangers don't play again until Sunday's home clash with the Sabres, but depending on how he feels after this latest session, he may be fit for his season debut in the next contest. However, fantasy owners won't rush to the waiver wire for Nieves considering he lacks experience and is likely to reprise his role as a bottom-six grinder upon his return.
