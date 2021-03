Schneider signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers in March of 2021.

The Rangers traded up three spots to select Schneider in the first round (19th overall) in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. Schneider isn't expected to be a major offensive contributor at the top level, but he plays a solid game in his own zone and on the penalty kill. The 19-year-old's new contract will kick in next season.