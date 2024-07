Schneider signed a two-year, $4.4 million extension with the Rangers on Saturday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

It'll be a bridge deal, carrying an AAV of $2.2 million, for the 22-year-old Schneider after he posted five goals, 19 points and a minus-1 rating while playing in all 82 games last season. Schneider has emerged as a steady third-pairing blueliner in New York, and he could be in line for a larger role in the 2024-25 campaign.