Schneider (shoulder) will not be ready for game action in early in training camp but is aiming to play in two of the final three preseason games, Jim Cerny of Forever Blueshirts reports Wednesday.

Schneider underwent shoulder surgery in April and will be brought along slowly during the first half of the preseason. The 23-year-old defenseman is still expected to be cleared prior to the start of the regular season. Given his expected workload in the preseason, Schneider's first chance to play will be in a road game versus the Islanders on Sept. 29.