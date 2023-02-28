Schneider was called up from AHL Hartford on Tuesday.
With K'Andre Miller suspended for three games due to a spitting incident versus the Kings, Schneider will be with the big club and should have a solid chance to play in each of those contests. The 21-year-old has 15 points through 59 contests this season.
