Schneider scored a goal, dished an assist and added two hits in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.

This was Schneider's first multi-point effort since Jan. 27. The defenseman had been held off the scoresheet in the first six games of this season before breaking out of the slump Thursday. He's added 12 hits, 11 blocked shots, eight shots on net and an even plus-minus rating while holding down a steady third-pairing role over Zac Jones.