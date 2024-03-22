Schneider delivered eight hits while recording an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.
Schneider set a new season high with his eight hits while also picking up his 17th point of the year. The blueliner will have 12 games left to reach the 20-point threshold for the first time in his three-year NHL career.
