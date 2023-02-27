Schneider was reassigned to AHL Hartford on Sunday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Schneider did not take a shift in Sunday's game against the Kings and will now head to the minors in a cap-related paper move. The 21-year-old blueliner will likely be recalled before Wednesday's tilt with the Flyers.
