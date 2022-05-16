Schneider logged an assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Penguins in Game 7.

Schneider saw just 6:51 of ice time on the third pairing, as the Rangers leaned heavily on their top four. His helper was the breakout pass that sprung Mika Zibanejad and goal-scorer Chris Kreider on a 2-on-1 for the opening tally. Through seven playoff outings, Schneider's done alright with three helpers, six shots on net, seven hits, five blocked shots and a minus-4 rating. His place in the lineup isn't secure, but he has more upside than Patrik Nemeth or Libor Hajek.