Schneider tallied a goal in the Rangers' 5-2 win over the Devils in Game 6 on Saturday.

Schneider found the back of the net midway through the third period to extend New York's lead to 5-1. It was his first point in nine outings and first goal in 46. Schneider is serving on the third pairing and shouldn't be expected to make regular offensive contributions. However, the 21-year-old has been a factor in hits and blocks, with 15 and nine, respectively, in six playoff appearances this year.