Schneider scored a goal, added two hits and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals.

Schneider lit the lamp for the first time in two months. The 29-game goal drought saw him pick up just three assists with 59 hits, 51 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. The defenseman's chances on offense are likely to be reduced now that Adam Fox (upper body) is back, making Schneider a poor choice in most fantasy formats. For the season, the 24-year-old Schneider has eight points, 50 shots, 90 hits, 68 blocks and a minus-5 rating through 42 appearances.