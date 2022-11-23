Schneider scored a goal, logged four hits and blocked four shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Kings.

Schneider sparked the Rangers' comeback with a goal in the second period, which was his first tally of the campaign. Two of his three points have come in the last four games. The 21-year-old defenseman is unlikely to see much more than a third-pairing role, where he's produced 28 hits, 30 blocked shots, 20 shots on net and five PIM through 20 contests this year.