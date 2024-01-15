Schneider logged an assist in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Capitals.

Schneider technically gets credit for the assist since the defenseman was the first one to touch the puck on the possession, but this game-winning goal had more to do with Alexis Lafreniere lighting the lamp on his own rebound near the top of the crease. At any rate, Schneider is up to eight helpers among 11 total points to complement solid defensive totals (51 blocked shots and 53 hits) through 42 games. We're seeing steady improvement from the physical blueliner, who the Rangers selected No.19 overall in the 2020 Draft.