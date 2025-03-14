Schneider scored the game-winning goal and added three hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Wild.

Schneider helped the Rangers come away with a key two points in the standings when he finished off the game 1:51 into overtime. The defenseman has scored twice in the last three contests, but he had picked up just one helper over his previous 15 outings, so don't expect this offense to last. He is in a top-four role currently, and he's up to five goals, 11 helpers, 85 shots on net, 113 hits, 120 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 66 appearances this season.