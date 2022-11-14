Schneider produced an assist, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Schneider set up Ryan Carpenter's first goal as a Ranger at 11:43 of the third period. Playing on the third pairing, Schneider has yet to produce much offense -- his assist Sunday was just his second point of the campaign. He's added 15 shots on net, 25 blocked shots, 23 hits and a plus-2 rating through 17 contests, and he's safe to skip over in most redraft formats.