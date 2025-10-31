Schneider scored a goal, dished an assist, added two hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Schneider snapped a five-game slump with his goal at 8:18 of the third period. That tally set the Rangers on the comeback trail, and he helped complete the effort when he set up J.T. Miller's tally at 2:49 of overtime. The 24-year-old Schneider has earned a top-four role this season, though he hasn't produced offense at that level yet. He has a goal, three assists, 14 shots on net, 29 hits, 14 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating across 12 appearances. His physicality makes him an interesting fantasy target in deeper formats.