Schneider scored a goal on five shots, went plus-2 and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Over the last two games, Schneider has scored both of his goals on the season. He may never want the California road trip to end at this rate, but the Rangers head home to face the Oilers on Saturday. Schneider now has four points, 25 shots on net, 32 blocked shots, 28 hits and a plus-2 rating in 21 appearances while playing third-pairing minutes.