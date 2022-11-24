Schneider scored a goal on five shots, went plus-2 and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.
Over the last two games, Schneider has scored both of his goals on the season. He may never want the California road trip to end at this rate, but the Rangers head home to face the Oilers on Saturday. Schneider now has four points, 25 shots on net, 32 blocked shots, 28 hits and a plus-2 rating in 21 appearances while playing third-pairing minutes.
More News
-
Rangers' Braden Schneider: Finds twine Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Braden Schneider: Gets on scoresheet Sunday•
-
Rangers' Braden Schneider: Limited contributions early on•
-
Rangers' Braden Schneider: Earns assist in limited minutes•
-
Rangers' Braden Schneider: Builds momentum before playoffs•
-
Rangers' Braden Schneider: Point drought hits seven games•