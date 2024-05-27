Schneider recorded an assist, four hits, six blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers in Game 3.

Schneider set up the first of Barclay Goodrow's two goals in the game. This was Schneider's second point (both assists) this postseason. The 22-year-old blueliner has been a fixture on the Rangers' third pairing, adding 28 hits, 27 blocks, 12 shots on net, 16 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 13 playoff appearances.