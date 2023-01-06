Schneider scored a goal on four shots and blocked three shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over Montreal.

Schneider beat Jake Allen to the glove side in the second period, giving New York a 2-0 lead. The 21-year-old defenseman's fifth goal of the season turned into his first career game-winning goal when Montreal got one back in the third period. Schneider struggled early in the season when paired with either the defensively-challenged Zac Jones or the hockey-challenged Libor Hajek, but New York's third pairing has improved dramatically since Ben Harpur was brought up from the AHL. That improvement is reflected in Schneider's rating, which was even through Nov. 22 and now sits at plus-11.