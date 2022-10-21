Schneider totaled two blocked shots, one hit and a minus-1 rating in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Schneider has yet to record a point through five games in 2022-23 after notching 11 in 43 appearances as a rookie last season. The 21-year-old blueliner plays more of a stay-at-home role on the third pairing for New York while fellow youngster Zac Jones joins the rush more frequently.