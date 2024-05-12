Schneider provided an assist and blocked four shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 4.

Schneider snapped his eight-game point drought with the primary helper on Barclay Goodrow's tally in the second period. Through eight playoff contests, Schneider has eight shots on net, 14 hits, 14 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-2 rating. The 22-year-old defenseman remains in a bottom-four role, and after logging 19 points, 167 hits and 133 blocks in 82 regular-season outings, his contributions are likely to remain limited to physical play.