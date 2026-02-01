Schneider notched an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Penguins.

Schneider has three helpers over his last eight outings. The 24-year-old defenseman is seeing steady top-four minutes, mainly as a defensive presence, while Adam Fox (lower body) remains out. Schneider is up to 11 points, 74 shots on net, 120 hits, 89 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating through 56 appearances. His physicality gives him some appeal in deep fantasy formats, but he's on pace for his lowest-scoring season since his rookie year of 2021-22.