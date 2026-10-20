Schneider logged an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

This was Schneider's second helper over 11 games this season. The 25-year-old defenseman has primarily worked on the third pairing and is not often involved on the power play, giving him limited scoring potential. Schneider has added 16 shots on net, 24 hits, 14 blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-3 rating. He appears to be fairly safe in the lineup as long as his defensive work remains steady, as Scott Morrow has yet to draw into the lineup this season.