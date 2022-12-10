Schneider found the back of the net in Friday's 2-1 shootout win against Colorado.

Schneider has four goals and seven points in 29 games this season. He only recorded an assist in his first 16 contests, but Schneider's picked up the pace recently, contributing two goals and three points in his last five games. The 21-year-old entered Friday averaging just 15:03 of ice time though, and Schneider will have a hard time scoring with any real regularity unless his role increases.