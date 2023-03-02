Schneider had an assist, two blocked shots and four hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers.

Back with the big club after spending a game glued to the bench and being sent down to the AHL in a paper move to create cap space for the Patrick Kane trade, Schneider returned to a prominent role. The Rangers dressed only five defensemen, and Schneider's 23:37 TOI was second-most among the depleted group. His assist on Vladimir Tarasenko's overtime winner was Schneider's 16th point of the season.