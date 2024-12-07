Schneider notched an assist and five blocked shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

Schneider saw a season-high 21:48 of ice time in the win, and that's likely to be the norm moving forward after the Rangers dealt Jacob Trouba to the Ducks on Friday. More ice time is likely to help Schneider's offense as well, though that won't be a priority for the 23-year-old blueliner. He has nine points, 35 shots on net, 34 hits, 46 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 25 appearances.