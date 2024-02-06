Schneider notched an assist, one shot on goal, one blocked shot and two hits in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Schneider got credit for his 10th assist of the season by helping get the puck to Artemi Panarin and watching the star winger do the heavy lifting from there to produce the game-tying goal in the third period. The 22-year-old blueliner also has three goals, so he's five points shy of matching last season's career-high 18. Schneider skated 19:41 in Monday's win and 20:54 in the previous game as Jacob Trouba served a two-game suspension, but with Trouba expected back Wednesday against the Lightning, Schneider will likely revert closer to his season average of 15:04 TOI.