Schneider logged an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Schneider has just two helpers over 17 games since the start of November. The 24-year-old has seen a recent uptick in ice time due to the absence of Adam Fox (upper body), who is on long-term injured reserve. Schneider may be a little more productive in December, but his scoring still offers little upside. He's at six points, 31 shots on net, 65 hits, 46 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 29 appearances this year.