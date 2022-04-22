Schneider had two hits over 15:43 TOI in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

It was a quiet game for Schneider, who skated with Justin Braun on the Rangers' third pairing. Quiet doesn't necessarily mean bad for the rookie defenseman, as avoiding mistakes is Schneider's priority on a Rangers team that has more than enough skill to impress offensively without him, though he won't provide much fantasy value with that mindset. Schneider has gone seven games without a point.