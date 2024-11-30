Schneider notched an assist and two blocked shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers.

Schneider ended a seven-game slump with his helper on Vincent Trocheck's second-period tally. Despite the lack of offense, Schneider is holding onto a third-pairing role on the blue line. Even with the Rangers' struggles recently, Schneider is likely to stay in over Chad Ruhwedel. For the season, Schneider is at eight points, 31 shots on net, 31 hits, 36 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating across 22 appearances.