Schneider had two shots, two blocked shots, three hits and a minus-1 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Schneider's doing what's asked of him in a third-pairing role, but that usage doesn't include much offense, as he's been sitting on five goals since Jan. 5. Perhaps the well-rounded 21-year-old will eventually take on more responsibilities in the offensive zone, but for now, Schneider's happy to defer to Adam Fox, Jacob Trouba and K'Andre Miller when it comes to creating offense from the blue line.