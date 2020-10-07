Schneider was drafted 19th overall by the Rangers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Tuesday. The Rangers traded up three spots with Calgary to select him.

Schneider is mobile and tough, and does a lot of things right. He just doesn't do the things needed to be an elite fantasy asset. Schneider isn't a power-play guy, but he'll do a solid job in keeping the puck out of his own net. He isn't afraid to lay a check, and toughness with mobility is what every NHL team wants. But despite above-average hockey smarts, Schneider sometimes chokes in his own zone, especially when a forechecking pest attacks. If he can grow out of that, he'll be a top-four guy in New York who kills penalties and delivers about 25 points. If he doesn't, Schneider projects as a bottom-pairing defender.