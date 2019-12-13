Skjei posted an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Skjei has 12 points through 30 games this season. The blueliner has added 61 shots on goal, 46 hits, 40 blocked shots and 29 PIM. He's notched 25 points in back-to-back campaigns, but he's tracking for slightly better production in 2019-20.