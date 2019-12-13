Rangers' Brady Skjei: Adds assist Thursday
Skjei posted an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.
Skjei has 12 points through 30 games this season. The blueliner has added 61 shots on goal, 46 hits, 40 blocked shots and 29 PIM. He's notched 25 points in back-to-back campaigns, but he's tracking for slightly better production in 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.